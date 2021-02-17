NC’s Hilal Lone held under UAPA for ‘hate speech’

National Conference leader Hilal Lone has been arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly delivering a “hate speech” at a rally during last year’s district development council elections in Bandipora, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Lone, the son of NC MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, was arrested on Monday from the MLA hostel here where he was placed after being detained in December last year, he said.

“He has been arrested now for an FIR which was registered in the month of January,” said Rahul Malik, senior superintendent of police, Bandipora.

The official said the case relates to a speech he made during the public rally while campaigning in District Development Council (DDC) polls in Hajin.

On December 25 last year, he was detained and shifted to the MLA hostel here.

Calling the arrest unlawful, Akbar Lone said, “He made a routine speech...This is all illegal. It is not good.”

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the arrest and the charges framed against Lone.

