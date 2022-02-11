NCVET approves six-month drone course

NEW DELHI: The National Council of Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) has approved a six-month course in drones to cater to the growing demand for trained professionals in the sector, people aware of the matter said on Friday.

This year’s Budget referred to the expansion of emerging technologies and courses focussed on drones amid the demand. The government earlier announced drone-related courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Skill development and entrepreneurship ministry officials said they will be reaching out to the states shortly with an action plan on the course for drone technicians. “...they [states] will then be able to assist in identifying the right ITIs for the project.”

Since August, the government has issued liberalised drone rules and a drone airspace map. It also extended the production-linked incentive scheme to drone manufacturing and introduced a single-window DigitalSky platform to help the drone manufacturing industry grow.

The government last year said the industry is expected to grow from a turnover of about ₹80 crores to ₹900 crores in three years. India on Wednesday barred the import of foreign drones to encourage their domestic manufacturing.

