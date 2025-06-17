NCW asks Odisha DGP to ensure swift probe into student’s gang-rape at Gopalpur beach

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked the Odisha director general of police (DGP) to conduct a swift and time-bound investigation into the gang rape of 20-year-old college student at the state’s Gopalpur beach. NCW said it has demanded an action taken report from Odisha DGP within three days. (File/odishatourism)

In a letter, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also asked Odisha DGP YB Khurania to ensure that compensation was paid to the rape survivor under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which requires states to come up with victim compensation schemes, and extend free medical and psychological support to the rape survivor.

“An Action Taken Report has been demanded within three days,” NCW said in a statement.

Police said the 10 accused including four juveniles have been taken into custody. The six adults have been identified as mastermind Pramod Nayak (23), Baburam Dalai (19), Kunal Pradhan (24), Om Pradhan (19), Lakman Pradhan(24), and Deepak Tarai (19).

Berhampur SP Vivek M Saravana said the police will ask the Juvenile Justice Board to allow the four minors to be tried as adults since they were 17 and are accused of participating in a heinous crime.

The rape survivor and her male friend, had gone to Gopalpur beach for Raja festival on Sunday evening and were at a secluded spot near Panthanivas Hotel at around 6.30 pm.

“Around 8 pm, the accused confronted the couple and tried to extort money from them. They claimed to have shot the couple’s photos and threatened to circulate them if they reported anything to the police. When the couple pleaded to let them go, five of them overpowered the girl while others tied up her friend’s hands. Three of them then dragged the girl around 30 metres away and then took turns to rape her while seven others kept an eye.

A local police team on an All Terrain Vehicle passed by the area but the accused had gagged the woman. “The cops could not hear her,” Saravana said.

The woman and her male friend reached the Gopalpur police station at about 11pm and reported the incident. The woman was reluctant to file a formal complaint over concerns that her identity would be revealed.

The SP said she agreed to lodge the first information report (FIR) on Monday evening after much persuasion.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, said she had ordered a thorough probe. “All necessary steps will be taken to ensure justice and prevent such incidents in the future,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik described the incident as “deeply shocking.”

“The gang-rape at Gopalpur, a major tourist destination, has shaken the conscience of the state. It raises serious concerns about women’s safety in public places. The government must act decisively,” he said.