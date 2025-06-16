20-year-old college student gang-raped on Odisha beach; 7 detained: Police

A 20-year-old college student, who was strolling on the Gopalpur sea beach of Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday evening, was allegedly gang-raped by around 10 men after the assailants overpowered her male friend, police said on Monday. Police said the accused are not local residents and had come to the beach during the Raja festival. (Representational image)

Police said the survivor, an undergraduate student at a private college in Ganjam, was visiting the beach with her friend to celebrate the Raja festival when 10 men approached her. The accused then tied up her friend and sexually assaulted her one by one, said Berhampur superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Saravana, quoting the FIR.

Saravana said police have detained seven suspects for interrogation, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the remaining absconding accused. “A special team has been formed to expedite the arrests and all culprits will be brought to justice soon. The survivor has been sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for a medical examination, and the detained suspects will also undergo medical tests as part of the investigation,” he said.

As per the white paper on crimes released by state home department in March this year, Odisha saw 8 % rise in number of rape cases in 2024 compared to 2023.