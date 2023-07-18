NDA's 38 vs Opposition's 26: Full lists of parties at Delhi, Bengaluru meets

Leaders from 26 opposition parties and 38 National Democratic Alliance partners are meeting in Bengaluru and New Delhi, respectively to discuss strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi in a conversation with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the second day of the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)

While the first day of the opposition meeting saw informal discussions followed by a dinner meeting, Tuesday will see formal deliberations. All political parties were asked at the dinner meeting on Monday night to suggest names for the alliance and the same would be discussed and consensus would be arrived at during the deliberations.

Some reports have claimed that the parties are also likely to issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping and may name of Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the new grouping. Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, which remained in government from 2004 to 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is eyeing a grand show of strength of its alliance on Tuesday with party president JP Nadda asserting that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

This will be the first such meeting of the BJP-led NDA during the second term of the Modi government and underscores the party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties have been meeting to forge unity in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Full lists of opposition and NDA parties attending meetings today:

Opposition parties

1. Congress:

2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP):

5. Janata Dal (United):

6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD):

7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM):

8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharad Pawar faction

9. Shiv Sena (UBT)

10. Samajwadi Party (SP)

11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)

14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)

16. Communist Party of India (CPI)

17. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation

18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

19. All India Forward Bloc

20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

21. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

22. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)

23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)

24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

25. Kerala Congress (M)

26. Kerala Congress (Joseph)

National Democratic Alliance:

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, who joined the NDA ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha polls, addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, (PTI)

1. Bharatiya Janata Party

2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

3. Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pa\var faction)

4. Rashtriya Lok Janashakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras led)

5.All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

6. Apna Dal (Soneylal)

7. National People's Party

8. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

9. All Jharkhand Students Union

IO. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

11. Mizo National Front

12. Indigenous People's Front of Tripura

13. Naga People's Front, Nagaland

14. Republican Party of India (Athawale)

15. Asom Gana Parishad

16. Pattali Makkal Katchi

17. Tamil Maanila Congress

18. United People's Party Liberal

19. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

20. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

21. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

22. Jannayak Janta Party

23. Prahar Janshakti Party

24. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

25. Jan Surajya Shakti Party

26. Kuki People's Alliance

27. United Democratic Party (Meghalaya)

28. Hill State People's Democratic Party

29. Nishad Party

30. All India N.R.. Congress

31. HAM

32. Jana Sena party

33. Haryana Lokhit Party

34. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena

35. Kerala Kamaraj Congress

36. Puthiya Tamilagam

37. Lok Jan Shakti party (Ram Vilas Pas\van)

38. Gorkha National Liberation Front

