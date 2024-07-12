NDA hails ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ , INDIA says ‘Constitution murder' since 2014

An all out political war has erupted after the Narendra Modi government announced that June 25 every year will be marked as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. The ‘Murder of Constitution Day’ is being observed on June 25 to mark the imposition of Emergency by Indira Gandhi-led Congress government on that day in 1975.



Defence minister Rajnath Singh said,"In the history of Indian democracy, the circumstances that arose due to the Emergency and the kind of repression that was carried out are still fresh in the memory of the countrymen."



“To remind us of the attempt to strangle the Constitution by imposing an Emergency in India and to pay tribute to the revolutionaries who protected democratic rights, the Government of India has declared 25th June #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas . The contribution of those who spent time in jail and suffered torture during the Emergency can never be forgotten,” the minister added.



Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on X,"I welcome the decision taken by the Government of India to observe June 25th #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas every year to remember those who endured the hardships of the Emergency and to honor those who fought for the re-establishment of democratic values."



Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) president Chirag Paswan said,"On June 25, 1975, the dictatorial policy of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi strangled democracy, imposed emergency and forcibly imprisoned lakhs of people, thus killing democracy. Modi government has decided to make people aware about 25th June every year as "Constitution Murder Day". Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and defence minister Rajnath Singh

INDIA bloc hits back at NDA

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a long post on X, saying,"In the last 10 years, your government has celebrated “Constitution Murder Day” every day. You have snatched away the self-respect of every poor and deprived section of the country every moment."



Aam Aadmi Party leader Priyanka Kakar lashed out at the BJP, saying the ruling party ‘murdered’ the Constitution every day since 2014.



“Recently, during the Chandigarh mayoral elections, Anil Massi murdered the Constitution on camera and free and fair elections were not taking place. In Delhi, after a 9-year-long fight, the Delhi government got services under it, but the BJP brought a law and negated the SC order. This is the murder of the Constitution,” she said.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh also echoed similar sentiments and said while the Emergency episode was an "event in history," the BJP is trying to play this "old card" to its advantage.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji said,"BJP which had raised the slogan of crossing 400 could not get 400 and had to limit itself to 200...INDIA got the mandate that they got because the Constitution was in danger...We should talk about what development are you (BJP) doing at present, in which direction are you taking the country, are you able to maintain communal harmony here as per the Constitution or not."



