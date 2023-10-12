NDMA installs two automated weather stations on glacial lakes in Sikkim days after flash floods hit state

The National Disaster Management Authority has installed two solar-powered twin-camera, automated weather stations on two high-risk glacial lakes, South Lhonak and Shako Cho in Sikkim, (~15-16,000 feet) between September 6 and 18 this year. The solar-powered twin-camera, automated weather station installed on two high-risk glacial lakes, South Lhonak and Shako Cho in Sikkim(NDMA)

In a statement, NDMA said,"Considering the remote location, harsh climate, terrain and topography and the installation of an unmanned system, considerable preparations were needed to ensure safety and functionality of the Automated Weather Stations (AWS)".



It was a preparatory mission that succeeded in identifying appropriate locations and installing Automated Weather Stations (AWS). In addition, it identified potential locations to install an array of sensors for an end-to-end Early Warning System (EWS) during the next expedition, and suggest potential mitigation measures, the statement added.



A set of camera views and more than 250 weather observations were received daily. However, an equipment at South Lhonak ceased transmission after September 19.



An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) contingent checked the equipment on September 28 as physically stable, but it could not be revived. The Shako Cho equipment continues to transmit daily data.

This GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) Risk Mitigation Programme is sought to be extended to all high-risk glacial lakes in India, the NDMA statement added.

Sikkim floods

At least 91 people have died in the flash floods which took place in Sikkim. The floods occurred in the early hours of October 4 after a glacial lake at south Lhonak burst its banks following torrential rain. The bodies of most people who drowned were carried downstream into West Bengal by the Teesta.



Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Thursday evacuated 461 tourists from flash flood-hit towns in North Sikkim, a senior official told PTI.

IAF helicopters carried out six sorties from Lachen, Lachung and surrounding areas and evacuated 264 tourists and 23 locals from there, he said, adding they landed at Pakyong airport.

Another 99 people, including 85 tourists, 12 locals and two army jawans, were airlifted from North Sikkim to Libing helipad near the state capital.

