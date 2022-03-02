NDRF joins Operation Ganga to provide relief to Indians stranded in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined the efforts being undertaken by the Indian government under Operation Ganga to provide relief to the Indians stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.

A statement by the ministry of home affairs said, “NDRF has provided relief material including blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps etc for the Indian students. The relief material was sent through a flight that left for Poland this morning (Wednesday) and another on an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that left for Romania this afternoon”.

NDRF is known for rescuing people during disasters and evacuating stranded people from various countries in the past, including Japan earthquake in 2011 and Nepal earthquake in 2015.

The disaster response force has successfully rescued over 1.44 lakh persons and evacuated more than 7 lakh stranded people over the years within India and abroad, according to its website. It also trains local administrations in rescue and relief operations during cyclones, floods, earthquakes and other disasters.

More than 60 per cent of 20,000-odd Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine have been evacuated safely and hectic efforts are on to rescue the remaining ones, the Union government said on Wednesday.

The Union Government told the court under ‘Operation Ganga’, besides commercial aircraft, Indian Air Force flights have also been pressed into service to evacuate countrymen who crossed into Romania, Poland, Hungary and other neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The government said under ‘Operation Ganga’, besides commercial aircraft, Indian Air Force flights have also been pressed into service to evacuate countrymen who crossed into Romania, Poland, Hungary and other neighbouring countries of Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Kyiv issued an ‘urgent advisory’ on Wednesday asking all Indian nationals in Kharkiv to leave the city immediately for their safety and security.