Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NE people reposed faith in PM Modi's leadership: Assam CM after bypoll win
india news

NE people reposed faith in PM Modi's leadership: Assam CM after bypoll win

BJP's Sushanta Borgohain won the Thowra assembly seat, party's ally UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary won the Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats, respectively, while the party's Phanidhar Talukdar won the Bhabanipur seat. The Mariani seat was won by Rupjyoti Kurmi.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (TWITTER/ @himantabiswa) (File)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:54 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that BJP's won in the five Assembly seats that went to the by-election on October 30 with a huge margin indicated that people of the North East have reposed their faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

People of North-East reposed faith in PM Modi's leadership, says Assam CM after bypoll win in all 5 seats

This is the big win for the BJP government after Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "We won all 5 seats with a huge margin. Today's electoral victory in Assam isn't an ordinary victory as in every seat we won by a margin higher than in general elections. People of North East have reposed their faith in the leadership of PM Modi."

The BJP won all the five Assembly seats that went to bypoll on October 30.

BJP's Sushanta Borgohain won the Thowra assembly seat. BJP's ally UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary won the Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats while the party's Phanidhar Talukdar won the Bhabanipur seat. The Mariani seat was won by Rupjyoti Kurmi.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly bypolls assam elections himanta biswa sarma assam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jammu and Kashmir BJP sacks party secretary Vikram Randhawa over provocative remarks

Telangana, Andhra bypolls: Rajender wins in Huzurabad, YSRC retains Badvel

New impetus for setting up theatre commands, key deadline advanced

Idol of Annapurna to start its journey for Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Nov 11
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP