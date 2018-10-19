52 killed as train hits crowd watching Ravana effigy burn in Amritsar

At least 52 people were killed and several injured this evening when a train ran into a crowd watching Dussehra celebrations in Punjab’s Amritsar, police said.

The incident took place around 6.45 pm at Dhobi Ghat near Jaura Phatak railway crossing. A crowd of around 300 people was watching Ravan effigy burn when the local passenger train hit the people standing on the track about 200 feet away, said senior police officer Lakhbir Singh.

The DMU no. 74943 sped past as the effigy burnt and the area resonated with the sound of the crackers, running over people standing on the tracks, many of them shooting videos. The train was coming from Hoshiarpur to Amritsar via Jalandhar as scheduled around 7pm.

PTI quoted subdivisional magistrate Rajesh Sharma as saying that the death toll had mounted to 52. An officer of the Amritsar police said around 35 people are seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses said there were no barricading near the railway tracks. They said the approaching train was inaudible as the sound of firecrackers was too loud.

ANI quoted Northern Railway CPRO as saying that due to some incident, people started running towards gate no. 27 between Amritsar and Manawala.

News agency PTI said according to officials, two trains arrived from opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the incident and said he had asked officials to provide immediate assistance.

Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock at the incident and directed district authorities have been directed to take up relief and rescue operations on a war footing, ANI tweeted. Singh announced Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of each deceased and free treatment to the injured. The CM said he was rushing to Amritsar to supervise relief operations.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh also expressed pain at the loss of lives.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 20:01 IST