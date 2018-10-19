Amritsar train accident: PM Modi, President Kovind condole tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday condoled the loss of lives in tragic Amritsar train accident and directed officials to provide immediate assistance.

“Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching,” Modi tweeted.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required,” he said.

Separately, President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted to pay his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Shocked to hear about the tragedy on rail tracks in Amritsar, Punjab. Understand Indian Railways and local authorities are taking steps to help affected people,” he said.

Several people were mowed down by a passing train when they were standing across railway tracks in Amritsar to watch burning of Ravana effigy as part of Dussehra celebrations.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also said he was asking the state government and the party workers to provide immediate relief at the accident site.

“The train accident in Punjab in which over 50 people have died is shocking. My condolences to the families of those who have died. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery,” Gandhi said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise the relief and rescue operations.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic train incident.

“I pray for the injured to recover quickly. Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations,” he tweeted.

The Union minister is in the US to attend an event.

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching ‘Ravana dahan’ at a ground near the tracks.

Officials said at least 60 bodies have been found and many more injured have been admitted to a government hospital. They said the final toll may rise.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to all his party volunteers in the area to help authorities in the relief work and provide whatever help they can in this moment of crisis.

