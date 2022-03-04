Nearly 4,000 Indians brought back from Ukraine in last 24 hours, says govt

Nearly 4,000 Indian nationals have been brought back to India from Ukraine in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI quoted the Centre. A total of 18 flights landed in India in the past 24 hours.



Till now, a total of 48 flights have landed in India carrying the Indian nationals under Operation Ganga, the government said.

Four tranches of humanitarian aid were sent earlier and today two more tranches were dispatched by the IAF flights to Poland, Slovak, Romania.

Today one IAF C-17 flight carried 6 tonnes of material to Romania and the second carried nine tonnes of relief material to Slovakia, the government added.

