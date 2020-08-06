e-paper
Home / India News / Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians return under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians return under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Vande Bharat Mission has become the largest sustained operation of repatriation of stranded Indians.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:13 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.
Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.(ANI)
         

Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians stranded abroad have returned under Vande Bharat Mission so far, announced Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians stranded abroad have returned under Vande Bharat Mission so far, announced Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

“We are nearing 1 million-mark in Vande Bharat Mission making it the largest sustained operation of repatriation of stranded Indians. As on date nearly 9.5 lakh Indians has returned home under this mission,” Srivastava said.

India is in phase five of the mission which was operationalised from August 1, Srivastava said.

“Based on the assessment of demand received from our mission. Scheduled has been augmented with the 60 more flights. This takes the total number of flights scheduled this month to 746,” the spokesperson added.



