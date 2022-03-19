Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Need a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi & Japan PM Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida agreed on joint efforts to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific region
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during a signing of agreements in New Delhi, Saturday(AP)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 08:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held talks on several key issues ranging from Ukraine conflict, the situation in Indo-Pacific and measures to strengthen the economic ties between India and Japan. 

“I discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with Prime Minister Modi. The whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances, it's very important for India and Japan to have a close partnership. We expressed our views, talked about the serious invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We need a peaceful solution on the basis of international law,” the Japanese premier said. 

“Both our countries should increase efforts for an open & free Indo-Pacific. Japan, along with India, will keep trying to end the war & keep providing support to Ukraine & its neighbouring countries,” Kishida added.

Besides Ukraine, both the leaders discussed measures to ensure a safe Indo-Pacific region. 

“The strengthening of Indo-Japan partnership is not only important for the two countries. The relations will boost peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” the prime minister said in his statement during the joint press meet. “The world is witnessing several events at this point of time. India and Japan share common values like democracy and law of the land. Both the countries should forge a close relationship on platforms like Quad so that we can ensure a free Indo-Pacific region,” Kishida said. 

