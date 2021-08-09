Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Need to change in address in Aadhaar card? Check new steps

UIDAI was allowing a change in address in Aadhaar cards without any proof of residence but the system has been discontinued.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Follow easy steps to change address in Aadhar Card(HT File)

People seeking to change their address in their Aadhaar card will have to follow a new set of steps as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has discontinued its previous guideline. UIDAI was allowing a change in address in Aadhaar cards without any proof of residence but according to a report in HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan the system has been discontinued.

UIDAI said in a reply to a Twitter user that people have to provide proof of address or proof of residence now. It said that any one of the 32 mentioned documents can be used to change the address in Aadhaar cards.

Follow these steps to change the address in your Aadhaar card:

1. Log in to your account using your credentials at ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

2. Click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’

3. Enter your 12 digit UID number

4. Enter the captcha code

5. Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option

6. Wait for the OTP to reach the registered mobile number

7. Enter the OTP received

8. Click on ‘Log In’

9. Enter the details of your Aadhaar card

10. Out of the list of 32 documents ascertaining proof of address and proof of identity, select 1

11. Update your address

