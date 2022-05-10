Need to repay our debt to party, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

New Delhi: Days before the party goes to a Chintan Shivir to prepare a new action plan for its “accelerated revival” before the 2024 general elections, Congress president Sonia Gandhi told leaders at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday to repay their “debt to the party” and welcomed self-criticism but cautioned that it shouldn’t be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress president promised that it would be an action-oriented Chintan Shivir and not a ritual. Later, party leaders announced the organisation has to “transform to an unprecedented magnitude” to tackle the country’s economic and political challenges as a “party that is aspiring to come to power”.

In the Chintan Shivir, the party might consider a “cooling-off period” for office-bearers to allow others to take charge, creation of a separate election cell and even a suggestion to hold some CWC meetings outside Delhi.

“The party has been central to the life of each and every one of us. It has expected our total allegiance and has been good to each and every one of us. Now, when we are at a crucial juncture, it is imperative that we step forward and repay our debt to the party in full measure,” Gandhi told the CWC as the party braces to adopt a new road map ahead of stiff political and electoral challenges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also reminded colleagues that “there are no magic wands” and added that “it is only with selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose that we will demonstrate our tenacity and resilience.”

The Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, to be held from May 13-15, aims for a serious introspection in the party that has failed to win two consecutive Lok Sabha polls, has been reduced to just 29 seats in the Upper House and has suffered a string of assembly election losses. The new road map also comes ahead of the Congress’s organisational election that will see the election of a new president after a tumultuous period in leadership.

Setting the stage for the Chintan Shivir, the fourth since 1998, Gandhi added that self-criticism is needed in party forums but it must not dampen self-confidence. “Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums. But this should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence and morale and an atmosphere of gloom and doom prevails. To the contrary, we are beholden to put our heads together and collectively overcome the challenges that face us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi sought to ensure that the “single over-riding message that goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur is one of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party’s accelerated revival”.

Later, addressing a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and senior leader Jairam Ramesh added that out of the 422 delegates at the Shivir, 50% would be under 50 years of age and 21% women—a bid to maintain balance.

The six panels, headed by Mallikarjun Kharge, P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, Bhupinder Hooda and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring submitted their reports, in bullet points, on issues that would be taken up in the Udaipur Shivir.

According to a leader, the Mukul Wasnik-led panel on the organisational revamp has suggested that the number of secretaries and joint secretaries in the AICC, around 80 in number now, must be reduced for a leaner structure. It also suggested that while PCC presidents are appointed by the Congress chief directly, the district presidents should be picked by the PCC and not by the AICC for a stronger set-up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The aim is to create a new action plan for the Congress party, to create a new road map for the party to aid its constructive and active new role as the Opposition force,” said Surjewala.

He said there would be several organisational changes and two amendments in the party constitution. “The ongoing digital membership of the Congress will require some changes in our constitution. Also the party will amend the constitution as it will create a separate Ladakh territorial wing of the Congress (following the bifurcation of J&K),” Surjewala added.

Jairam Ramesh claimed that the party is going to Udaipur “not to draft a manifesto but to strengthen the party and make an action plan”.

“There will be the Udaipur plan for the organisation. We are not a party in power but we are aspiring to be a party in power. It will be an action-oriented Chintan Shivir that will involve both politics and organisation.” Earlier, the Congress held three chintan shivirs in Pachnghani (1998), Shimla (2003) and Jaipur (January 2013; to elect Rahul Gandhi as vice-president).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surjewala added that the CWC met “in the midst of grave economic challenges” and remarked that the rupee had joined the BJP’s marg-darshak mandal as its value went past 77 against a dollar.

“There are serious challenges in front of the country. In 75 years, India never had cooking gas cylinders priced at ₹1,000. Never before had fuel breached ₹100 a litre. There is a massive flight of capital under this government. During the Congress tenure, there was double-digit GDP growth and now, even as the government has bloated data, it is struggling to improve.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON