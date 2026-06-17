NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun; Parents say 'college topper' showed no signs of depression

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant took her own life at her house in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday (June 16) morning due to ‘dissatisfaction over excelling in her studies’. The aspirant did not show any prior signs of depression or behavioural change to suggest such a drastic move, according to a police official, reported ANI.

Was a college topper

A 23-year-old girl from Dehradun committed suicide. She was preparing for the NEET re-exam on June 21.(ANI/ Representative)

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Police says that the victim lived in the Chandrabani area of Dehradun and was preparing for the re-NEET exam. The victim had scored 96.7% marks in Class 12 and later became a college topper, said the report.

“Yesterday morning, a tragic incident occurred. A report was received at the Patel Nagar police station that a 23-year-old girl named committed suicide in Chandrabani,” Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Ankit Kandari revealed to news agency ANI.

Parents found her dead in the room

The police said that the incident came to light that around 10:30 AM, when her mother was calling her for breakfast. When she didn't open the door, the mother called her father. When the door was opened, it was found that she had hanged herself.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read I NEET aspirant found dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar; 2nd such case within month {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I NEET aspirant found dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar; 2nd such case within month {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A suicide note recovered from the site contained the words “Mom and Dad, I love you” along with remarks expressing her dissatisfaction with not being to accomplish well in her further studies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A suicide note recovered from the site contained the words “Mom and Dad, I love you” along with remarks expressing her dissatisfaction with not being to accomplish well in her further studies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In the note, the woman expressed affection for her father and said no one was to be blamed for her death, attributing the decision to her own perceived incompetence," Kandari said, adding that frustration over a lack of success in her studies appears to be the primary reason behind the extreme step. No tell-tale signs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the note, the woman expressed affection for her father and said no one was to be blamed for her death, attributing the decision to her own perceived incompetence," Kandari said, adding that frustration over a lack of success in her studies appears to be the primary reason behind the extreme step. No tell-tale signs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the parents, there were no indicators in the lead up to the event to suggest that their daughter was considering such a drastic step. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the parents, there were no indicators in the lead up to the event to suggest that their daughter was considering such a drastic step. {{/usCountry}}

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“As far as the parents are concerned, they said the girl had gone to a 'Jagran' (religious vigil) with them that night,” Kandari added. “Since she used to study late at night, she woke up late in the morning. It was a normal routine; no disturbing facts emerged regarding changes in her routine or behaviour.”

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“She lived with her parents and siblings. As for the reason, she left a suicide note in which she wrote just four or five lines addressing 'I love you' and 'I'm sorry'. Besides this, after talking to her parents and neighbours, no such factor has come to light so far as to why she committed suicide.”

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He further revealed that as per statements collected from the victim's parents, the people she spent most of her time with, she was usually occupied in studying and preparing for her upcoming exam. “But there wasn't any disturbing factor like her staying alone at home, being silent or withdrawn, or completely in depression. Her parents said there were no such extreme behavioural changes that could be identified as a reason for taking such a drastic step,” he added.

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This incident is the latest in a slew of suicides across the country by NEET aspirants struggling with their mental health in light of the paper leak and a re-exam now being scheduled by the government.

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The NEET re-exam is scheduled to take place on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Extensive measures have been taken by the Centre this time around to avoid a paper leak.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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