From military's help to Telegram ban: Centre's measures to ensure NEET paper doesn't leak again

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the NEET re-exam on June 21, 2026. The agency has introduced an unprecedented security framework to prevent any possibility of a question paper leak and restore confidence in the medical entrance exam process. Things NTA has done to ensure NEET paper doesn't leak - Military, telegram, confine paper makers (Representative image)

The major measures taken by the agency to prevent paper leaks include the telegram ban and IAF transport of question papers, among others. Check the list of measures taken here:

1. Temporary ban on Telegram The Government of India has temporarily banned Telegram in India till June 22, 2026. The decision to ban Telegram was taken in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

NEET-UG re-test: Govt places curbs on Telegram messaging app till June 22

2. Question paper setters kept in isolation The authorities have placed all paper setters involved in preparing the question paper under strict lockdown till June 21, 2026. According to a report by The Times of India, the paper setters, moderators, and translators have been housed at a secure, undisclosed location and are restricted from any contact with the outside world. The paper setters are not allowed to use mobile phones, laptops and personal communication devices. Access to the internet and outside contacts has been tightly controlled.

3. Indian Air Force transporting question papers For the first time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been roped in to transport NEET question papers. The move comes as authorities step up efforts to ensure a secure, error-free examination process after the original test was cancelled over allegations of a paper leak.

4. Paper escorted by police, guarded by CISF According to an order from the ministry of home affairs (MHA), dated June 7, once the papers leave the source, they will be escorted by the state police and guarded by CISF and CRPF personnel throughout their journey—from the origin hubs of Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to the 551 hub cities where the exam will be conducted. The two forces are providing personnel from their specialised units. However, the number of CAPF personnel engaged in the exercise is still unclear.

'Band aid solution': Telegram curb ahead of NEET re-exam sparks mixed reactions

5. Multi-layer monitoring system NTA has established a multi-tier security framework with continuous monitoring across the examination process. Senior officials are conducting regular review meetings to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities. Over 5 lakh security personnel are being deployed across exam centres.

6. Biometric and facial recognition verification Examination centres are being equipped with biometric attendance systems, and advanced technologies like facial recognition, biometric verification. Real time CCTV monitoring is also being integrated into the process.

7. Stricter candidate verification Candidate identity checks, document verification and frisking procedures have been strengthened. The authorities have been instructed to closely verify admit cards and identification documents.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: NTA issues notice on NTA NEET hall ticket download glitches, check alternative access options

8. Crackdown on rumours and fake leak claims NTA has repeatedly warned students not to believe claims about leaked papers and has stated that no one can access the question paper before the exam. Legal action has been threatened against individuals who spread misinformation or attempt fraud.

The NEET-UG exam city slip and admit card have been released and are available on the official website. The re-exam will be held at different locations throughout the country at 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The exam will be held in single shift-from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEET.