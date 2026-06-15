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    NEET UG Admit Card 2026: NTA issues notice on NTA NEET hall ticket download glitches, check alternative access options

    NTA has issued notice on download glitches faced by candidates downloading NTA NEET hall ticket. The alternative options to download admit cards is given here. 

    Published on: Jun 15, 2026 10:51 AM IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
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    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice regarding technical glitches faced by candidates while downloading the NEET UG Admit Card 2026. The NEET admit card is available on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026: NTA issues notice on NTA NEET hall ticket download glitches, check alternative access options (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)
    NEET UG Admit Card 2026: NTA issues notice on NTA NEET hall ticket download glitches, check alternative access options (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

    The Agency has issued a statement on its official X handle. In the statement, the Agency has clarified that 4 lakh students have downloaded the NEET admit card for the re-exam. Some candidates are experiencing technical glitches or server issues when accessing their admit cards. The team has been working to resolve all these issues.

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026 released for re-exam at neet.nta.nic.in, here's how to download

    The Agency has further stated that all the candidates will be able to download their admit cards very soon.

    The official tweet reads, "Around 4 lakh candidates for NEET UG 2026 Examination on 21st June have downloaded their Admit Cards. We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues. We are there, for you and will ensure that very soon, all candidates get their admit cards. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

    Those candidates who are having difficulty in downloading the hall tickets can check these alternative options to download the admit cards.

    The NEET UG re-exam admit card is available on the Digilocker and UMANG apps.

    Direct link to download NEET UG Admit Card 2026 via Digilocker

    NEET UG Admit Card 2026: How to download via Digilocker

    To download the hall ticket via Digilocker, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in.

    2. Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2026 link available under documents section.

    3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

    4. Your hall ticket will be displayed.

    5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA introduces student friendly measures for June 21 test, here's what's new

    The re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 2.15 pm. The exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes to complete the mandatory examination formalities, such as signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures. The re-exam will be held at different location throughout the country at 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

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    Home/Education/Competitive Exams/NEET UG Admit Card 2026: NTA Issues Notice On NTA NEET Hall Ticket Download Glitches, Check Alternative Access Options
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