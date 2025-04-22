NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, urges police not to disclose name, family details or photograph

An 18-year-old NEET-UG aspirant from Bihar allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota during the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The deceased is believed to have sent a WhatsApp message to his sister before taking the extreme step. (Representative image)(HT File)

Officials said a suicide note recovered from his room read that neither his family nor his preparation for NEET-UG was the reason behind his extreme step.

Circle Inspector, Kunhadi police station, Arvind Bhardwaj, said the deceased was a native of Chapra in Bihar. He was preparing for the NEET-UG medical entrance examination by joining a coaching institute in Kota. He was living in a hostel in the Landmark City area for around a year, the officer added.

The deceased is believed to have sent a WhatsApp message to his sister before taking the extreme step. His sister then called the hostel caretaker and asked him to check her brother's room. The room was locked from the inside, and there was no response from the student, after which the hostel staff alerted the police, the official said.

Though his suicide note claimed that neither his family nor his preparation was the reason for this decision, it did not disclose the actual reason. According to the police, the deceased also requested the police not to disclose his name, family details or his photograph to the media.

Officials also said that despite his room being equipped with an anti-suicide device, the deceased managed to evade the mechanism.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the reasons behind the student's death. This incident is the 11th case of student suicide in Kota, a coaching hub for entrance exams. The number stood at 17 last year.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline: 011-40769002, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).