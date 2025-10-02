NEET aspirant found dead in Kota PG; family doubts suicide as another student goes missing

A NEET aspirant from Delhi was found dead in his PG room in Kota on Wednesday, police said on Thursday, sparking concerns of possible foul play from his family. Kota NEET student dies in PG, family suspects foul play(Representative image/PTI)

The 20-year-old, identified as Lucky Choudhary, was a native of Patna in Bihar and had been staying in a PG located in Sector-2 under the jurisdiction of Vigyan Nagar Police Station, according to news agency PTI.

Police said Lucky had been living in Kota for the past two years while preparing for the NEET exam online. He was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his room.

Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said the room was bolted from the inside at two points. “We have found no sign of foul play at this stage,” he added, underlining that investigations are ongoing.

Student in adjoining room missing

The family drew attention to a separate incident, noting that another student from Bihar, Rahul, who stayed in the adjoining room at the same PG, has gone missing.

Lucky’s maternal uncle, Koshal Kumar Choudhary, said, “Lucky was not the kind of person who would commit suicide.” Speaking outside the mortuary, he alleged foul play and suspected the involvement of a youth named Rahul, also from Patna, who is currently missing, reported PTI.

No suicide note was recovered, and Lucky’s mobile phone and wallet were also missing, Koshal added.

Lucky Choudhary’s father also expressed doubts over the circumstances of his son’s death, alleging that a youth named Rahul, who was not a student, frequently visited Lucky’s room along with his girlfriend.

He added that Lucky had confided in his sister about borrowing ₹40,000 and was under pressure from the lender to repay the amount. The father said he had already transferred ₹10,000 to his son online and was planning to pay the remaining balance.

Meanwhile, ASI Lal Singh said the body was handed over to Lucky’s family members on Thursday after the post-mortem. Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

