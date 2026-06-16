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NEET aspirant found dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar; 2nd such case within month

Police said the 22-year-old from Jhunjhunu was set to appear for the NEET test on June 21, which would have been his third attempt

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 11:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 22-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses was found dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Monday, the second such case in the city within a month.

Police said they found a note. (Shutterstock)

Police said the student from Jhunjhunu was set to appear for the NEET retest on June 21, which would have been his third attempt.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) rescheduled the test for June 21 after cancelling NEET (Undergraduate) 2026 on May 12, nine days after 2.27 million students sat for the examination across 551 cities. The move came after central agencies confirmed that the question paper had been compromised. Questions were available on some phones as early as May 1, two days before the exam. It was the second time in two years that NEET-UG came under scrutiny, prompting the NTA to hand the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rajesh Kumar Budania, a Rajasthan Police officer, said the 22-year-old student was found dead at a rented flat in Sikar. The student’s father, who works in Mumbai, had rented the accommodation to support his children’s education.

 
rajasthan police neet
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