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NEET paper leak: High-level meeting at Dharmendra Pradhan's house over NEET UG retest

While the fresh date for the NEET retest is yet to be announced, NTA Director General stated that the schedule will be announced within the “next 7 to 10 days.”

Published on: May 15, 2026 02:32 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Amid the row caused by the NEET paper leak, a high-level meeting was held at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's house on Thursday night.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the medical entrance test after it was revealed that the exam paper had leaked on various platforms (@dpradhanbjp on X)

As per a report by PTI, the meeting called amid the row discussed the conduct of the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the medical entrance test after it was revealed that the exam paper had leaked on various platforms before the May 3 exam. Cancelling the entrance test, the NTA stated it will hold a retest, leaving over 22 lakh medical aspirants in India in a state of uncertainty.

Also Read | WhatsApp group, coaching centres: Inside the NEET 'paper leak' scandal

Citing people familiar with the matter, PTI reported that the late night meeting at the union minister's house was attended by Secretary (Higher Education) Vineet Joshi, Secretary (School Education) Sanjay Kumar, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, and the commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with other senior officials.

As the investigation continues, officials have also stated that the involvement of public servants in the leak "cannot be ruled out."

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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