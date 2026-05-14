WhatsApp group, coaching centres: Inside the NEET 'paper leak' scandal

The alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has snowballed into a nationwide controversy, triggering arrests across multiple states, protests by student groups and opposition parties, and fresh questions over the credibility of India's biggest medical entrance examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the May 3 exam and ordered a re-test for more than 22 lakh aspirants, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into what investigators describe as a well-organised interstate racket. A scuffle between the RAF personnel and ABVP members after they stage a protest against the National Testing Agency over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination. (PTI)

Investigators claim the leaked paper travelled through a chain involving medical students, counsellors, hostel operators, and coaching centres before spreading through Telegram and WhatsApp groups. The controversy has also taken a political turn as opposition parties demand accountability from the Centre, while several leaders have renewed calls to scrap NEET altogether.

Here is the NEET 'paper leak' row explained in 10 points: NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled: The NTA cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 after allegations of a nationwide paper leak surfaced. The NTA said inputs from law enforcement agencies raised concerns about the integrity of the exam process. More than 22.79 lakh students had appeared for the test across India and abroad.

Also read: What next for students who appeared for NEET UG exam

CBI takes over probe: The investigation has been handed over to the CBI, which has formed multiple teams to trace the source of the leak, examine digital evidence, and map the larger network behind the racket. Officials have seized mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices from suspects across several states.

Five arrests: The CBI arrested five accused, including Dhananjay Lokhande from Maharashtra, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Yash Yadav from Gurugram, and Jaipur-based Dinesh Biwal, Mangilal Biwal, and Vikas Biwal. Investigators allege they played key roles in circulating the leaked paper and monetising it.

Money trail: According to investigators, Lokhande allegedly sold the paper to Khairnar for ₹10 lakh. Khairnar then allegedly passed it to Yash Yadav for ₹15 lakh, after which it reached the Biwal family in Rajasthan and was reportedly sold onward for ₹30 lakh.

Paper allegedly spread through coaching hubs: Officials claim the leaked material reached Rajasthan’s coaching hub Sikar through counsellors, hostel operators, and coaching centres. A “guess paper” reportedly containing 120 actual NEET questions hidden within a larger set of 410 questions was circulated among students before the exam.