NEET PG 2024, postponed on exam eve last month, to be now held on August 11

The NEET-PG entrance examination will be held on August 11 in two shifts, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences announced on Friday.



“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG shall now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15th August 2024,” the board said in a notification. The Centre had postponed NEET-PG 2024 last month as 'precautionary measure'. (Raj K Raj/HT file)

On June 22, the Centre had postponed the NEET-PG examination as a ‘precautionary measure’.



“Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students," ministry of health had said in a statement.



The ministry had said it will undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG, conducted by the NBEMS along with its technical partner TCS for medical students.



The NEET-PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to all post MBBS DNB courses, post MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.



Besides NEET-PG, the Centre had cancelled UGC-NET examination, saying that it received inputs about the ‘integrity of the exam’ being compromised. The UGC-NET examination will now be held in August-Septmeber.

The UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, for appointment of assistant professors and admission to PhD courses.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET, which was postponed as a preemptive measure amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of exams, will now be held from July 25-July 27.

The CSIR UGC-NET is accepted for PhD admissions in Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.