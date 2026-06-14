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NEET re-exam: Admit card for June 21 test is out | Check how to download and other details, guidelines

The NTA had earlier released new measures and guidelines for the exam.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 08:24 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the re-examinations for NEET (UG) 2026, which are set to be conducted on June 21. The admit card for the test can be downloaded from the official website of NEET – neet.nta.nic.in

  • To download the admit card, the candidates must visit the portal from the link given above, and click on the ‘Admit Card for NEET (UG)’ link on the blue band at the top.
  • Following this, candidates must click the ‘Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination’ link, which will direct them to an external website.
  • They must then fill in their application number, password and the security pin (captcha), and click on login

Students arrive to appear for the NEET UG exam, at the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, in Bikaner, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI)

Before the exam, the NTA released new measures and guidelines, with union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealing to the students to “stay confident and focus on their studies.”

Also Read | CRPF, CISF personnel to transport NEET-UG re-examination question papers

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, a common exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutions, has been mired in controversy since the original May 3 examination was cancelled.

This was after confirmation that the question paper had been compromised. They were allegedly leaked at the source by professors who were setting the paper. Investigators later found that questions had reached the phones of some candidates as early as May 1, two days before the test.

What are the new measures for re-examination?

Before the re-test, the NTA announced a series of student-friendly measures for the examination. This includes additional rough-work space and an extended exam window.

The duration of the exam, which will be conducted in a single shift rom 2 pm to 5:15 pm, has been extended by 15 minutes to complete the mandatory examination formalities. This includes signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

The agency has also doubled the number of pages given for rough work in the question paper booklet, thus giving candidates extra space for calculations and reasoning.

The agency has decided that two rough work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will be placed at the end. This is done for left-handed candidates to be more comfortable with their rough work.

 
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