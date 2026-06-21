NEET UG re-test LIVE updates: 'Please take responsibility,' education minister Pradhan says hours before exam
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Candidates will be allowed to enter examination centres from 11 am, while the last entry will be permitted until 1.30 pm. No candidate will be allowed inside after that time. The NTA has also said that pens will be provided at the centres.
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: More than 22 lakh aspirants are set to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) saying it has put in place extensive security and monitoring measures to ensure the test is conducted smoothly and fairly across the country. ...Read More
The re-test comes weeks after the original NEET-UG examination, held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The controversy triggered widespread protests, legal challenges and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
On the eve of the examination, the NTA said it has made "comprehensive arrangements" for the "fair, secure and candidate-friendly" conduct of the test.
Entry timings
1. Candidates will be allowed to enter examination centres from 11 am, while the last entry will be permitted until 1.30 pm. No candidate will be allowed inside after that time.
2. The NTA has also said that pens will be provided at the centres.
3. To help candidates cope with the summer conditions and examination-day stress, centres have been equipped with drinking water facilities, ORS, ambulances and shaded waiting areas for parents.
4. Every examination room will have a wall clock, and candidates will be provided additional rough-work pages. Special provisions have also been made for left-handed candidates.
5. The examination window has been extended to compensate for time spent on entry and verification procedures.
Security arrangements in place
The examination will be conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres overseas. Candidates will take the test in English and 12 Indian languages.
According to the NTA, the scale of arrangements is unprecedented. The re-exam will be held in more than 95,000 examination rooms, all equipped with CCTV surveillance. A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with live feeds being monitored at the national, state and ministry levels.
The agency has also deployed 51,311 jammers to prevent electronic malpractice. Of these, 17,054 have been provided by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and 34,257 by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
Tight verification and surveillance
The NTA said 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric verification staff have been deployed across centres. Biometric verification manpower has been doubled and supplemented with face authentication systems to ensure thorough checks while minimising waiting time for candidates.
Each examination room will have two invigilators, while every centre will be supported by more than 10 additional examination functionaries.
A Centre Systems Officer has also been deployed at every examination venue to monitor CCTV feeds and address technical issues in real time.
To oversee proceedings, around 6,700 observers have been stationed at examination centres, while more than 100 virtual observers will monitor CCTV footage centrally. The NTA said artificial intelligence-based tools are also being used to analyse surveillance footage and flag suspicious activity.
NTA warns against rumours
Amid persistent concerns over the integrity of the examination, the NTA said it is closely monitoring social media platforms and taking action against those spreading rumours or making fraudulent paper leak claims.
Appealing for cooperation from all stakeholders, the NTA said efforts are focused on ensuring that more than 22 lakh aspirants "can appear for the examination in a calm, secure and supportive environment".
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 10:11:43 am
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Pradhan takes veiled swipe at critics ahead of reexam
Hours before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appeared to take a veiled swipe at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesting against him over the examination controversy, urging people not to add to students' stress ahead of the test.
Without naming anyone, the minister also criticised "some so-called responsible people" for their conduct during the controversy. "They treated children with ulterior motives and ill intentions. If you are responsible, if you consider yourself a true citizen of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility," he said.
"As a parent, as a social worker, I request you: Please do not jeopardize the future of India's new generation. Let no one make a mockery of it. Let us not do anything that will impact the mental health of the children," Pradhan said.
"Don't cause any further hardship or suffering to the children of India," the minister added, as over 22 lakh candidates prepared to take the examination.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:57:33 am
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Security personnel deployed at reexam centre in Anantnag
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Security personnel arrived at a NEET-UG 2026 re-examination centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday morning as authorities stepped up arrangements ahead of the test.
The deployment comes as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has put in place extensive security measures across the country for the re-exam, including CCTV surveillance, jammers, biometric verification and additional security staff at examination centres.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:51:53 am
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: NTA deploys over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, 51,000 jammers
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rolled out an extensive security apparatus for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, with 1,38,560 CCTV cameras and 51,311 jammers deployed across centres in India and abroad.
The arrangements were announced on the eve of the examination as the agency sought to reassure candidates following the controversy that led to the cancellation of the original test.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:36:26 am
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Entry begins at 11 am, gates close at 1.30 pm
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination can begin entering their allotted centres from 11 am on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the last entry will be permitted only until 1.30 pm.
No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1.30 pm under any circumstances. Aspirants have been advised to leave early for their centres, factor in traffic delays and complete the verification process well before the deadline.
The NTA has also asked candidates to carry their admit card, a valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs for verification.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:26:19 am
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: NTA issues last-minute advisory to candidates
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Hours before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an advisory for candidates, urging them to stay calm and reach their centres well in time.
"All the best to every NEET (UG) 2026 candidate!" the agency said, adding, "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment."
The NTA reminded candidates that entry to examination centres will begin at 11 am, while the last entry will be permitted until 1.30 pm. No candidate will be allowed to enter after the deadline.
Candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs. The agency also asked aspirants not to bring any prohibited items to the examination centre, stay hydrated, account for traffic delays and arrive early.
"You've got this. We're rooting for you!" the NTA said in its message to students.
- Sun, 21 Jun 2026 09:23:22 am
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's message to NEET candidates
NEET UG re-exam LIVE updates: Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged students to appear for the test without fear and expressed confidence in the arrangements made for the exam.
"NEET-UG re-examination is going to take place today. I have complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education sector, and especially in India's students," Pradhan said, reported ANI.
With nearly 22 lakh candidates set to take the exam, he told students to "sit fearlessly, without worry" and said they would "definitely do well."
The minister also appealed to the public and political stakeholders not to create uncertainty around the examination process. "Please do not jeopardize the future of India's new generation. Let no one make a mockery of it. Let us not do anything that will impact the mental health of the children," he said.
Pradhan added that the government would not allow any disruption to students' academic future and said pending CBSE re-evaluation, re-assessment and re-verification results would be published soon.