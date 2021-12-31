NEET-PG counselling delay: Resident doctors to withdraw weeks-long stir today

Resident doctors in Delhi will withdraw their days-long agitation against a delay in NEET-PG counselling at 12pm on Friday following a meeting with police. The doctors said the decision was taken in view of the suffering of patients. Emergency and all other services to resume soo

Dr Manish of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) that is leading the protest said a meeting was held with the joint commissioner of police, Delhi, on Thursday night, adding the withdrawal process of FIRs registered against doctors was underway. The first information reports (FIRs) were registered over a clash with police during a protest rally earlier this week.

“We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling,” Dr Manish was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Patients are already suffering, many surgeries have been deferred. Considering this situation, we are calling off the strike,” he added.

The nearly two-week protest has affected healthcare services in several government-run hospitals across the country, particularly in Delhi.

On Tuesday, FORDA had decided to continue the stir after a meeting between their federation's delegation and the Union health minister failed to make any headway.

