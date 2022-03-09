Home / India News / NEET-UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
india news

NEET-UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants

  • Secretary of the National Medical Commission Dr Pulkesh Kumar said that the decision was made at a meeting held in October last year.
The age limit for applicants belonging to the general category was 25 years, while the same for SC, ST and OBC candidates was 30 years. (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 09:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday announced that the upper age limit for appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 has been removed. The age limit for applicants belonging to the general category was 25 years, while the same for SC, ST and OBC candidates was 30 years.

Addressing a letter to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET exams, NMC secretary Dr Pulkesh Kumar said that the decision was made at a meeting held in October last year. “Therefore, the information bulletin may be notified accordingly,” the letter read.

Dr Kumar further stated that the move to do away with the upper age limit for appearing in NEET UG was taken “with approval from the chairperson of NMC (Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma)”.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the “good news” for the NEET UG 2022 applicants.

“The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country,” his post on the micro-blogging site read.

The NEET is the sole examination for medical aspirants in India, with more than 10 lakh students from across the country appearing for the same every year. The examination schedule for this year's NEET UG is yet to be announced by the NTA.

Last year, the NEET-UG was held on September 12 in as many as 13 languages.

