 NEET-UG case: CBI arrests key conspirator from Jharkhand's Dhanbad | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET-UG case: CBI arrests key conspirator from Jharkhand's Dhanbad

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2024 08:36 PM IST

NEET-UG case: CBI arrests key conspirator from Jharkhand's Dhanbad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Aman Singh, said to be a key conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand. This is the seventh arrest by the probe agency in connection with the NEET-UG probe.

On Sunday, the CBI had nabbed the owner of a private school in Godhra district of Gujarat, the sixth arrest in the case. Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district, was arrested for allegedly soliciting between 5 lakh and 10 lakh from candidates, promising to enhance their examination scores.

CBI arrested key conspirator from Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
CBI arrested key conspirator from Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / NEET-UG case: CBI arrests key conspirator from Jharkhand's Dhanbad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On