NEET-UG case: CBI arrests key conspirator from Jharkhand's Dhanbad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Aman Singh, said to be a key conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand. This is the seventh arrest by the probe agency in connection with the NEET-UG probe.



On Sunday, the CBI had nabbed the owner of a private school in Godhra district of Gujarat, the sixth arrest in the case. Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district, was arrested for allegedly soliciting between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh from candidates, promising to enhance their examination scores.

