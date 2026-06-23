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NEET-UG re-exam cheating racket busted in Bihar: 30 arrested, including 9 impersonators

Among the arrested, police identified the accused as MBBS, BAMS and nursing students studying in colleges in Bihar, Delhi and Odisha.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 09:04 am IST
By Avinash Kumar
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The Bihar Police said on Monday that they busted a “cheating racket” in Lakhisarai during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET-UG re-exam on Sunday by arresting 30 people, including medical students and employees of a biometric company involved in the examination process.

Sub-divisional police officer Shivam Kumar said the preliminary investigation revealed that the racket involved a deal of 10 to 12 lakh. (PTI\ representational image)

According to Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Prerna, they raided exam centres at three schools and arrested all the accused and recovered mobile phones and other documents from them.

Also read | Burqa-clad NEET aspirant allegedly denied entry for re-exam; police, NTA respond

She added that 30 people included nine impersonators, a candidate, two helpers, and 18 biometric staff.

Sub-divisional police officer Shivam Kumar said the preliminary investigation revealed that the racket involved a deal of 10 to 12 lakh, and an advance payment of 1- 2 lakh was already made. Kumar said the balance was to be paid after the students cleared the examination.

Over two million medical aspirants appeared for the retest across 5,454 centres in India and abroad amid extensive security arrangements.

The retest was scheduled after the NEET was cancelled on May 12 as the central agencies found that the question paper was compromised.

It was the second time in two years that NEET-UG came under scrutiny.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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