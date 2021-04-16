Home / India News / Negative RT-PCR report needed to enter Himachal Pradesh from today
Negative RT-PCR report needed to enter Himachal Pradesh from today

Travelers from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to produce an RT-PCR negative report, the government said.
Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The decision came as the hill state reported 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,146 on Thursday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced that those entering into the state from Friday need to have a report citing they tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 72 hours. Travellers from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to produce an RT-PCR negative report, the government said.

The release was issued last week after Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state, his office said.

Earlier, the government restricted gatherings at marriage ceremonies to 50 people indoors and with a maximum of 200 for outdoors. It also said that only 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

The hill state reported 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,146 on Thursday, while the infection count reached 73,353 with 1034 fresh cases. Four people died in Una, followed by two each in Solan, Kangra and Shimla and one in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh special health secretary Nipun Jindal said, according to news agency PTI.

The active cases in the state stand at 7362. Meanwhile, 589 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.

