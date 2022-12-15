'Nehru ji could have also called Vajpayee ji China's agent': Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday again questioned the government's unwillingness in a debate on the recent India-China stand-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Referring to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demand for a special session of Parliament during the 1962 India-China war, Pawan Khera said, "Had Nehruji wanted, he could have called him an agent of China for the demand. But he didn't do that. He accepted the demand." 'Jawab do, Modi...': Congress slams PM over China's Tawang incursion

"Father of Abhishek Singhvi was an independent MP at that time. He had advised both Nehru ji and Atal ji that this special session should be secret and should not be reported in the media. Nehruji did not agree. He said it was an issue of national importance and people had the right to know about it and what Parliament thought about it. A total of 165 MPs took part in that debate," Pawan Khera said. 'Laal aankh of Modi govt...': Congress' latest jibe at PM over India-China

"Congress MP asked the government questions as it was never our principle to suppress any voice. PM Modi should learn from that page of history," the Congress leader said adding that nobody is questioning the valour of the Indian Army.

"When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he wanted to make Mandarin mandatory in Gujarat schools. What is your relationship with China? Chinese company got a contract in Dholera. Why? What is the pressure?" Pawan Khera said.

There are some Chinese companies which were used by the BJP during the Lok Sabha election. "Then there is another company that has been blacklisted by WHO, Europe and the US, but the Modi government gave it the contract of the smart metre in J&K. So you give a Chinese company both money and data?" the Congress leader said.

"PM Modi does not open his mouth on this issue and when he does, he gives a clean chit to China. India is suffering for the clean chit till today that he gave on June 20, 2020. China has now understood that Indian PM does not consider anything above his image; not even the question of India's security," Pawan Khera said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.