‘Nehru’s intentions were good, but…’: Rajnath Singh at Jammu event to pay homage Kargil martyrs

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday recalled the contributions of those who laid their lives for the country in the 1999 Kargil War. Singh paid his tributes as he arrived in Jammu to participate in the commemoration ceremony on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Speaking at an event after meeting family members of the martyrs, Singh said, “We’ll remember those who laid their lives in the country’s service. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for the country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in the 1999 war, I bow down to them.”

He also spoke about Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, under whose leadership China had occupied India's area in Ladakh in 1962. “In 1962, China captured our area in Ladakh with Pandit Nehru as our PM. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today's India is one of the most powerful countries in the world,” the defence minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Indian Army is gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration to be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

Preparations are underway at the Kargil War Memorial for a three-day event. Several programmes will be held at the memorial to be attended by dignitaries from the army and civil administration as well as gallantry awardees and their families.

(With agency inputs)

