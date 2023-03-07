Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for fifth term in presence of PM Modi

Nagaland political stalwart Neiphiu Rio took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth straight term on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, BJP President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The swearing-in ceremony was held in Kohima city.

Neiphiu Rio sworn in as Chief Minister of Nagaland(ANI)

Nine other MLAs - G Kaito Aye, Jacob Zhimomi, KG Kenye, P Paiwang Konyak, Metsubo Jamir, Temjen Imna Along, CL John, Salhoutuonuo Kruse and P Bashangmongba - also took oath as ministers in the Nagaland cabinet.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its ally - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a total of 37 seats - 25 with NDPP and 12 with BJP - in the 60-member Assembly during the recently concluded Nagaland elections. Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) which contested at 15 assembly constituencies also managed to open their account by securing the win on two seats. The Naga Peoples Front also won two seats, while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to bag 7 seats in the northern state. Janata Dal (United) won one seat.

Rio will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in the state after all the parties extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance.

Apart from this, history was scripted in Nagaland when the state elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. The two women lawmakers - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats.

Meanwhile, PM Modi flew to the northeast earlier in the day for a two-day visit to attend the oath-taking ceremonies of the new governments in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.