Nellore, Chittoor districts record over 200mm rainfall in single day; more rains likely in Andhra Pradesh

The coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh continued to receive heavy rainfall as a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday. Other parts of the state - like Nellore and Chittoor districts - were also battered by the downpour, receiving more than 200mm of rainfall in some areas since yesterday morning, the data shared by the Andhra Pradesh State Development and Planning Society showed.

Chillakur in Nellore district received a rainfall of 210.25 mm since last evening till 6am today, followed by 182.25 mm in Atmakur, according to the real-time data. Meanwhile, other parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts recorded rainfall ranging from 54.5mm to 149.5mm since Sunday evening.

However, there have been no new reports of deaths due to the rainfall activity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amravati had earlier predicted that rains would continue in the region for the next 24 hours. Several streams in Atakur, Anantasagar, Marripadu, Kejarlah and Sangam blocks in Nellore have been overflowing due to the downpour that started on Friday night.

Meanwhile, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep areas today, the IMD said. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema during the next 2 days, the weather department noted.

"A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around November 30, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands between November 30 and December 2 and isolated very heavy rainfall on December 1. Rainfall is likely to increase over the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3.

As many as 44 people have died and 16 are still missing in Andhra Pradesh due to floods after the unprecedented rain in the state even as officials said the situation was grim on Saturday. The state government has put district authorities on a high alert as tanks filled to the brim and overflowed due to heavy rains, leading to the inundation of villages downstream.

