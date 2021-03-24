NEP 2020 to be implemented after taking institutions into confidence: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in the state only after taking the concerned institutions into confidence.

Opposition leaders including Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro expressed concerns over the implementation of the NEP.

The question was raised on the floor of the House by NCP MLA Churchill Alemao.

Responding to the concerns, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the NEP will be implemented after taking all institutions into confidence.

"We have already started a survey about infrastructure in various schools," he said.

During the Question Hour, Lourenco expressed fear that the NEP will usurp the rights of institutions run by minority communities and said the state government should clarify on the issue.

GFP MLA Sardesai said there is a concept of forming "clusters" of schools to implement the policy.

"Schools run by the Diocesan Society are worried that after formation of these clusters, their unique existence will be maintained or will it be diluted," he said, urging the state government not to implement the policy in haste.

Further, Khaunte pointed out the government had not done an impact study to gauge the repercussions of the NEP.

"When the structure is changing, the repercussions should be studied. the chief minister should hold half a day or a day-long discussion on the policy in the Assembly," he said.