Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NEP to be implemented in K’taka govt colleges from this academic year: DyCM
india news

NEP to be implemented in K’taka govt colleges from this academic year: DyCM

Bengaluru Deputy chief minister of Karnataka and minister for higher education, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, on Monday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented from the current academic year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:47 AM IST
HT Image

Bengaluru Deputy chief minister of Karnataka and minister for higher education, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, on Monday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented from the current academic year.

“NEP will be implemented in government higher education institutions by making use of LMS (learning management system) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS),” Narayan said in a statement on Monday.

He added that private colleges which have good infrastructure should come forward to implement the NEP from the current year itself.

“Other institutions should also get ready to implement this in a gradual manner,” he added.

“NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect. It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition,” he said in the statement.

The development comes at a time when the state government is trying to usher in the contentious NEP while reopening physical classes and the academic year after almost over a year of Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

NEP-2020, which will replace the National Policy on Education-1986, is an inclusive framework focusing on the elementary level of education to higher education in the country.

The union cabinet had approved the NEP in July 2020 with an objective of universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level. The policy also aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others.

The state government has started to speed up the process of vaccinating students above the age of 18 years to help reopen colleges in the state.

Narayan is also the head of the Covid-19 task force in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP