Home / India News / NEP will help fight poverty: PM
india news

NEP will help fight poverty: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a means to “fight poverty” as it encourages teaching in regional language and meets the needs of the 21st century
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:53 PM IST
“Today the country also has a new National Education Policy to meet the needs of the 21st century. Now our children will neither stop due to lack of skills nor will they be bound by language barriers.This new National Education Policy is also going to be a great tool to fight against poverty in a way. The basis of winning the war against poverty is also the education, prestige and importance of the vernacular language,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the country on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

The NEP, which was approved by the Union cabinet in July last year, recommends imparting early education in regional languages or mother tongue.

He said the NEP has a special feature under which sports have been made a part of mainstream education instead of extracurricular. “Sports are also one of the most effective means to move forward in life,” Modi said.

Educationist Meeta Sengupta said that NEP offers greater opportunities. “NEP offers an opportunity to greater economic mobility not just by enabling regional languages but also by offering students choices in adding value to their learning according to their potential. Early learning in regional language, and the choice to switch to global languages are both important for student achievement, and are embedded in the NEP,” she said.

Earlier in April, the Prime Minister had said that the NEP frees and empowers students to participate in national development and is futuristic as per global standards.

On August 12, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government was working to create synergy between education and skills as envisioned in the NEP 2020, for making a future-ready workforce.

