HT Morning Brief Aug 28: 2 new lakes threaten fresh disaster in Nepal, Sonia's memoir loses publisher

Good morning! Here's your 5-minute sprint through today's biggest stories — politics, India, world, entertainment and sports.

New lakes on Nepal-China border threaten fresh flood disaster

More than 450 people have been killed in the floods so far. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor )

Nepal and China have both raised alarms over a pair of newly formed lakes straddling their shared border, warning that either could breach and worsen an already dire flood situation in the region that has claimed more than 450 lives so far. The developments came as scientists and disaster-response agencies continue to work out what had caused the wall of water, mud and debris that tore through the Himalayan river valleys along the China-Nepal border on August 26. Click here to read more.

Toxic love, fatal end: Man arrested for stabbing Delhi model

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A day after a 21-year-old model was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police investigators said the relationship bore signs of being "toxic", marked by harassment, recurring arguments, and allegations of infidelity. The accused, taken into custody in the early hours of Friday following an encounter with police, reportedly had a criminal record and had previously undergone treatment at a drug de-addiction centre. Read more here.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir loses publisher over disputed edits

Deep Dive What are the recent flooding risks associated with the new lakes in Nepal? The new lakes formed near the Nepal-China border pose a significant risk of breaching, potentially leading to further catastrophic flooding in an already devastated region, where over 469 lives have been lost. How did the recent flash floods in Nepal begin? The flash floods were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche that blocked river flows, leading to a massive release of water and debris. This event was intensified by a combination of ongoing glacial melt linked to climate change. What actions are being taken to locate missing individuals after the Nepal floods? Families of missing individuals, along with authorities, are collaborating with the Indian Embassy and local officials to track communications and establish the whereabouts of those unaccounted for following the floods.

Penguin Random House India has reportedly withdrawn from publishing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's highly anticipated memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love in India. According to a report by The Indian Express, the fallout stems from a dispute over "editorial changes and deletions" that the publishing house sought in a section of the manuscript — changes that Gandhi refused to accept. Click here to read more.

Orry opens up about "darkest" phase in 2021

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{{^usCountry}} Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has opened up about a turbulent phase in his life that he says left a lasting impact on him. In a candid chat, Orry revealed details of an alleged traumatic incident involving veteran actor Amrita Singh, recalling how profoundly it affected him back in 2021 — a period he described as one of the darkest he's ever been through. Read more here. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final despite missing event in Zurich {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has opened up about a turbulent phase in his life that he says left a lasting impact on him. In a candid chat, Orry revealed details of an alleged traumatic incident involving veteran actor Amrita Singh, recalling how profoundly it affected him back in 2021 — a period he described as one of the darkest he's ever been through. Read more here. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final despite missing event in Zurich {{/usCountry}}

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Neeraj Chopra on Friday booked his place in the Diamond League Final in Brussels, keeping alive his hopes of ending the season with another major title in the men’s javelin throw. The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will compete at the season-ending event on September 4 and 5, having accumulated enough qualification points across his two Diamond League appearances this season. Read more here.

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