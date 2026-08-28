‘She put me through hell’: Orry calls Amrita Singh ‘Amrita Ali Khan’, opens up about 2021 trauma

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken about a difficult chapter in his life that he says changed him in ways he never expected. In a candid conversation, Orry opened up about an alleged traumatic experience involving veteran actor Amrita Singh and recalled how deeply it affected him in 2021. He described that period as one of the darkest times he had gone through. 'She traumatised me': Orry says 2021 ordeal with Amrita Singh made him immune to hate.

Orry recalls the difficult phase in 2021 Speaking to Pinkvilla, Orry looked back at the 2021 incident involving Amrita by addressing her as Amrita Ali Khan instead of Amrita Singh, describing it as an extremely difficult period in his life. He said the experience left a lasting impact on him and took him through a phase he had never faced before.

"Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan (Amrita Singh) traumatised me, it was a lot. I don't think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell," he said.

How the experience changed Orry Orry said those close to him kept telling him that the experience would eventually make him stronger. But while he was going through it, he didn't want to hear any of that and just wanted the phase to be over. It was only later that he realised how deeply the experience had changed him and made him less likely to let things get to him.

"When I moved and got out of it, people were like you will get through this stronger. I was like 'I don't need that much strength.' Like who needs that much strength in their life. Then I realised nothing really affects me anymore. Like, nothing really makes me sad. I think the trauma I went through then actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, the amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me," he added.

He also linked that mental strength to his experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where he is currently participating as a contestant. He admitted that, in a weird way, he owes her a thank you. Going through that difficult experience gave him the mental toughness he needed later on—something he feels was obvious when he was pushed to his limits onKhatron Ke Khiladi.