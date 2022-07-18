Home / India News / Nepal, India should settle issues diplomatically, says ex-PM Prachanda
Nepal, India should settle issues diplomatically, says ex-PM Prachanda

The former Nepal premier visited BJP headquarters on Sunday on the third and final day of his visit to India. He was invited to India by BJP chief JP Nadda.
Prachanda (left) with BJP chief JP Nadda. (Twitter/JP Nadda)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 03:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: India and Nepal should address differences on issues such as the border and the 1950 treaty of peace and friendship diplomatically to achieve the full potential of bilateral cooperation, according to Nepal’s former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, or Prachanda.

The head of the Communist Party of Nepal was on a three-day visit to India from July 15 at the invitation of BJP president JP Nadda. “There are some issues left by history that need to be addressed in good faith.” “The matters related to the 1950 Treaty, boundary and EPG report need to be resolved through diplomatic efforts and dialogue...”

During a visit to the BJP headquarters on Sunday, Dahal discussed bilateral issues such as poverty alleviation and the purchase of hydropower from Nepal with Nadda and Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, the head of the BJP’s foreign cell, said: “Prachanda said that though the BJP and his party follow different ideologies, the common goal of both is upliftment of the poor...”

pushpa kamal dahal nepal india + 1 more
Monday, July 18, 2022
