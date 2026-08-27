Nepal minister refuses to pick sides between India, China: 'Can't replace father with mother'

Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal refused to pick sides when asked about how he sees the country's ties with China and India. The minister said that both relationships are significant from their own standpoints and he wouldn't want to choose one over the other.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) seen with Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/File)

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"We do not want to supplement one with the other (relationships with China and India). I would not want to tell my father that I'll replace you with the mother or the mother with the father," Khanal said during an NDTV event in Kathmandu. He said that Nepal runs on an emotional side but views foreign policy more rationally, thus considering both India and China as important neighbours.

When asked about China's increased economic presence in Nepal, Khanal said: "Two-thirds of Nepal's entire trade is with India."

Nepal downplays border row with India

Deep Dive What did Nepal's foreign minister mean by not picking sides between India and China? Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal emphasized that both India and China are important to Nepal and expressed a desire not to prioritize one relationship over the other, comparing it to not replacing one parent with another. Why did Shisir Khanal downplay the border row with India? Khanal suggested that boundary problems are common among neighbors and stated that the issues between Nepal and India are not as significant as portrayed, highlighting Nepal's unique open-border policy. How is Nepal addressing the consequences of recent floods impacting its relationships with India and China? In light of the massive flash floods affecting both Nepal and its borders with India and China, Nepal is collaborating with China on search and rescue efforts while also managing the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the disaster.

During the same interaction, Shisir Khanal also downplayed Nepal's border row with India, stating that it is "not as big as it is made out to be".

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{{^usCountry}} "Only neighbours will have boundary problems. If you're not a neighbour, you would not have that problem. I mean, we have very open borders. It's unique in the world. People can just walk without any paper, pretty much," Khanal said at the same NDTV event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Only neighbours will have boundary problems. If you're not a neighbour, you would not have that problem. I mean, we have very open borders. It's unique in the world. People can just walk without any paper, pretty much," Khanal said at the same NDTV event. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, China also factors in in India and Nepal's border issues.

Earlier this year, Nepal renewed its territorial claim over Lipulekh in Uttarakhand and had raised objections to India and China's plan to conduct the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass.

The Yatra is a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. The Lipulekh Pass is situated at the trijunction of India, Nepal and China.

Also Read: How a well-planned Kailash Mansarovar Yatra turned into tragedy for group of Indians and NRIs as floods hit Nepal, Tibet

Nepal flood fury

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Khanal's latest remarks on ties with India and China come at time when Nepal is grappling with the aftermath of massive flash floods that hit Nepal's Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.

Over 300 people have died and many more are missing.

Some destruction was also seen on the Chinese side. China is in close contact with Nepal over search and rescue efforts and is also keeping the relevant embassies informed.

About 100 missing Indian nationals have reportedly been located, with nearly 800 people still out of reach.