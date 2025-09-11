Nepal ministers cling to army chopper ropes to flee ‘Gen Z’ protesters’ fury | Video

Dramatic visuals from unrest-hit Nepal showed government ministers and their families clinging to the sling of an army helicopter as they were evacuated from violent mobs. Ministers in Nepal airlifted by army chopper ropes to escape angry protesters(X/@Osint613)

Army helicopters were deployed to airlift officials to safety, with one video being circulated widely on social media capturing a rescue basket carrying ministers over a Kathmandu hotel as smoke billowed in the background. People screamed at the chopper as it kept flying away.

Since the violent protests hit the streets of Nepal, several distressing videos have emerged online. In one video, finance minister Bishnu Paudel was seen being chased through a street and kicked by protesters.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Another clip showed foreign affairs inister Arzu Rana Deuba and her husband, former prime minister and Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, being attacked at their Kathmandu home.

Parliament torched

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of demonstrators—largely from the “Gen Z” movement—stormed the capital, vandalizing homes of government leaders and setting the Parliament building ablaze.

The unrest erupted after the government briefly banned social media platforms, a move that intensified public anger already fueled by corruption allegations.

As violence spread, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli announced his resignation. The president accepted it, appointing him caretaker until a new leader is chosen, though his authority and whereabouts remain unclear.

President Ram Chandra Poudel appealed to protesters to “engage in discussions to find a peaceful resolution and stop further escalation.”

Protesters push for interim leader

Nepal’s former chief justice, Sushila Karki, emerged as a top choice for interim prime minister, according to representatives of the Gen Z movement. Karki, 73, told AFP that “experts need to come together to figure out the way forward” and that “the parliament still stands.”

However, her nomination has sparked debate. Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, and former electricity board CEO Kulman Ghising are among the names being considered by protesting Gen Z groups.