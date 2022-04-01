Nepal PM meets Jaishankar, BJP chief on 1st day of India visit

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Harsh Shringla in New Delhi as he arrived on a three-day visit to India.

Deuba is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at Hyderabad House, besides other engagements. The Nepal PM is also expected to visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. In a press statement, the Union ministry of external affairs said, India and Nepal enjoy age-old special ties of friendship and cooperation.

“Pleased to call on PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal during his official visit to India. Confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighborly relations,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda welcomed the Nepal prime minister at the party headquarters in New Delhi .

“Had a courtesy meeting with Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi. India and Nepal are not only neighbours but are also very close from religion, culture, language and historical point of view. I wish for Nepal’s progress and prosperity,” he tweeted.

An official privy to the development said the two leaders discussed strengthening the ties between their parties and also dwelt on the historical relations between the two neighbours.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of BJP’s overseas cell, said that Nepal Prime Minister and Nadda spoke about India-Nepal ties, exchanged political experiences and Nadda apprised the Nepalese premier about the work undertaken by the BJP party workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.