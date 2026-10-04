Netanyahu invites PM Modi, flydubai captain Smit Machchhar to light Israel Independence Day flame: 'Highest honor'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and flydubai captain Smit Machchhar to Israel after speaking with the injured pilot about the attack that took place inside the cockpit of a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight.

PM Modi said he shared with Netanyahu 'India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region'. (X/@netanyahu)

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During an emotional conversation on Saturday, Netanyahu praised Machchhar for his actions during the incident and said he wanted the Indian pilot and Modi to light a flame during Israel’s Independence Day ceremony next year.

“You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world."

Then he said, "I invite captain Smit and Prime Minister Modi that are great friends, I would like them to bear a celebratory flame. It's our highest honor that we give on our Independence day”

Netanyahu then asked Machchhar how the incident began, with the captain describing what happened inside the cockpit before passengers and crew members stepped in.

Netanyahu asks Machchhar how the attack began

Machchhar told Netanyahu that the incident started while the co-pilot was praying. He said the co-pilot had asked for time to pray, and he did not consider the request unusual.

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{{^usCountry}} Out of respect, Machchhar said he kept looking towards the front of the aircraft instead of watching the co-pilot behind him. A few minutes later, he was suddenly struck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Out of respect, Machchhar said he kept looking towards the front of the aircraft instead of watching the co-pilot behind him. A few minutes later, he was suddenly struck. {{/usCountry}}

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“A lot of locals, they do pray, which is not out of the ordinary. While he was praying, out of respect, I was just looking at the front and not at the back. Suddenly after I think I would say about four to five minutes, there was a big blow to the back of my head. My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft and something is not right. But then after that the blows kept coming one after the other. That's when I realised that it's not the aircraft, it's the other guy who was in the cockpit with me.”

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Machchhar said he then understood that he was under attack and needed to get the cockpit door open.

He managed to open the door once, but the attacker closed it again. The pilot said he knew he had to make another attempt despite his injuries.

“I had that one last fight left in me that, if I don’t do it, I’m going to die. And that’s when I pushed against everything. I gave everything that I had and just went for the door and opened it… and the rest is what you know, sir.”

The open door allowed people outside the cockpit to enter and help stop the attacker. The aircraft later made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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Also Read: Omani co-pilot linked to Flydubai cockpit attack identified

Netanyahu praises flydubai captain after cockpit attack

Netanyahu told Machchhar that he was impressed by the pilot’s actions during the attack and thanked him for helping protect those on board.

“Frankly, I’m amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgment under impossible conditions. You were exceedingly brave. You saved so many lives. Please also pass the best regards from me and my wife to your wife. I know you have a family, and that you’re part of the family of nations. Please get well as soon as you can. Thank you for everything you did.”

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The incident happened on flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. UAE authorities have said the co-pilot attacked Machchhar with an axe and described the incident as a terrorist act. Investigators are looking into what led to the attack.

Also Read: Flydubai co-pilot was banned by Oman over radical views, terrorist images found on social media: Reports

PM Modi and Machchhar invited for Israel ceremony

Netanyahu’s invitation would see Machchhar and Modi take part in Israel’s annual Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

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He called PM Modi and him great friends and said this honor is regarded as the highest on Israel's Independence Day.

The ceremony marks the start of Independence Day celebrations after Memorial Day. It has been held since 1950, with 12 people selected to light torches during the event. Those chosen are recognised for their contributions to Israeli society.

Netanyahu specifically noted that the honour is normally associated with Israeli citizens, but said he wanted Machchhar to take part because of what happened during the flight.

The proposed appearance would bring together Modi and Machchhar at one of Israel’s most prominent Independence Day ceremonies. For the Indian pilot, the invitation follows a flight that turned into a dangerous cockpit emergency and his account of how he managed to open the door despite being injured.

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Deep Dive Why did Prime Minister Netanyahu invite Captain Smit Machchhar and PM Modi to Israel's Independence Day ceremony? Netanyahu invited Machchhar and Modi to honor the pilot for his heroic actions during an attack on flydubai Flight FZ1073, describing them as great friends and recognizing their contributions to safety. What happened during the cockpit attack on flydubai flight FZ1073? The attack began while the co-pilot was praying, during which he stabbed Captain Machchhar. Machchhar managed to heroically open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene and stop the attacker. What is the significance of the torch-lighting ceremony in Israel's Independence Day celebrations? The torch-lighting ceremony marks the start of Independence Day celebrations and is a prestigious honor given to individuals recognized for their contributions to Israeli society, typically held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.