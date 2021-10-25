Netas react to India’s defeat in T20 match with Pakistan

Several politicians took to Twitter after India lost to Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Indian National Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was at the Dubai International Stadium to watch the match, said, “A few cheerful moments on a dispiriting evening at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Never have I witnessed India being routed more comprehensively in over half a century of watching international cricket.” He also congratulated Pakistan and hoped that India reverses the result in the finals.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to react to the match. He said, “Winning and losing are all part of the game. Rooting for you guys to bounce back and win the World Cup for India. All the best for the upcoming matches, #TeamIndia”.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who earlier opposed the match, tweeted, “I think the Buddhu title should be given for the year 2021 to the decision-maker in BCCI.” He added, “I had tweeted that we should not play against Pakistan— a terrorist state, daily killing innocent citizens and is aggressor.”

Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV attacked PM Modi for the rising prices of petrol and diesel and said that while India lost the cricket match, the “petrol-diesel prices in India will ‘win’ in the morning once again”. He also said, “Well Played India. Sometimes you Win, Sometimes you Lose. But the Game always Goes on. We are proud of you.”

Pakistan registered a landslide victory on Sunday against the Indian team in the T20 World Cup group game in Dubai. Chasing a 152-run target, Pakistan didn’t lose a single wicket as Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) sealed the side’s victory with 13 balls to spare.

