Netflix, Amazon Prime here to stay, Delhi HC rejects plea for ban

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on online platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime till the regulations are framed, reports ANI.

The order came on a petition filed by a non-governmental organization claimed that due to lack of regulation for the web-exclusive content, the platforms were telecasting shows full of ‘vulgarity, religiously forbidden and morally unethical’.

The petitioner’s lawyer had earlier claimed that in response to an application under the Right to Information Act, the government had admitted that there was no policy on regulating online content.

The petition singled out Sacred Games, Game of Thrones, Vikings, and Spartacus as examples of the kind of content it wants regulated.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:49 IST