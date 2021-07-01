Netizens say 'Twitter down' as threads fail to load, outage reported worldwide

Twitter seemed to be facing a peculiar issue on Thursday morning as several threads and profiles failed to load up, even though timelines remained accessible, according to reports. Several netizens took to their personal handles to complain of Twitter being 'down'; however, a few key features could still be used, they said. While Twitter remained inaccessible for many on their personal computers, some users said that the social media platform was "mostly functional" on mobile devices.

Taking note of the issues, Twitter said that some of the profiles might not be loading on the web as the website is working on a 'fix'. "Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!" wrote Twitter.

Most users complained that they were unable to check their timelines and could not load replies or Twitter threads when focusing on a particular post, as the website repeatedly flashed an error message saying, "Something went wrong, try reloading."

Twitter displayed an error message when loading profiles on Thursday.

The snag with Twitter on this day was reported worldwide. According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, users have been facing problems since 9:33pm Eastern Time Zone (EDT) (around 7:03am IST) on Thursday, while the number of reports regarding the platform went up dramatically in the last 24 hours.

Twitter outages detected in the last 24 hours. (Downdetector)

More than 6,000 user reports also indicated issues with Twitter since late last night, according to the website. About 93% of those are related to the Twitter website, according to Downdetector. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment by news agency Reuters after business hours on Wednesday.