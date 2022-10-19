New airbase near India-Pakistan border will be crucial for security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, laid the foundation stone of a new airbase at Deesa and said the new airbase will emerge as an effective centre for the country's security. Gujarat will become a centre of defence in India and will play a crucial role in India's security. "I was seeing on the screen that the people of Deesa were excited over the construction of the new airfield. This airfield will play a major role. Deesa is only 130km away from the International Border. If our forces, especially our airforces, remain in Deesa, then we will be able to give better response to any threat coming from the Western side," PM Modi said addressing Deesa's ‘brothers and sisters’ in Gujarati.

"When I was the chief minister, I worked towards the construction of the airfield. The land was allotted in 2000 only. I repeatedly urged the then Central government to start the construction as it is at a vantage point. But 14 years went on and nothing happened," PM Modi said.

"And the files were created in such a way that even after I reached the centre, it took time to finally push the project. And now the dream of my defence personnel is coming true. I congratulate my Airforce soldiers. This will now play an important role in the country's security," PM Modi said.

On Mission Defence Space which is a new mission to be launched, PM Modi said all three defence forces identified several threats in this sector. And the benefits of India's Mission Defence Space will not only be confined within India, but it will reach to many other countries.

"Eight years ago, India was identified as the world's largest importer. But Make-in-India changed this. Our defence export increased eight times in the last eight years," PM Modi said adding that the defence sector is following 3-Is: Intent, innovation and implementation.

"This export is not limited to only a few companies. Indian companies are now part of the global supply chain. Many countries are now showing interest in Tejas and our companies are supplying defence equipment parts to countries like the US, Italy and Israel," PM Modi said.

Every Indian feels proud that India-made Brahmos is now considered the most advanced and the most dangerous missile in its category, PM Modi said. "The world is relying on India's technology because India's soldiers have established in front of the world the success of India-made missiles," PM Modi added.

Crediting the soldiers for all the revolution in the defence sector, PM Modi said there is no political reason behind this; only soldiers made this possible. Defence forces have added 101 new items to the list which will be barred for import, PM Modi said, adding: "I was told today that this will take the number of items to 411 which can only be produced locally."

